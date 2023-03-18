When I almost died, Righteousman reveals  story behind his new single, ‘Dried Up’

…Hails Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid, others for taking Nigerian music to the world’s stage

By BENJAMIN NJOKU

Nigerian gospel reggae powerhouse Righteousman Erhabor, said he’s a living testimony of God’s healing power, as she recalled how the saviour of mankind saved his life after he almost died of complications resulting from diabetes.

The iconic singer shared this startling testimony, following the release of his new single, “Dried Up”, which is already enjoying massive airplay.

‘Dried Up’, he said, was inspired by the story of the biblical woman who was bleeding for 20 years who came up behind Jesus and touched the fringe of his clothes and got healed.

Righteousman recalled how he almost died of complications resulting from diabetes, after his Doctors gave up hope on him, but God intervened and saved his life.

“Cancer will dry up, diabetes will disappear. I am a living testimony of God’s healing power. I was suffering from diabetes at a time when my Doctors gave up hope on me. I almost died of suffering from the ailment but God brought me back to life.

“I went through it and today, I am a living testimony of God’s healing power. There’s no symptoms of diabetes in my system again. I haven’t taken my diabetic drugs for two years now,” the singer testified.

“In Nigeria today, people are going through a lot, but we shouldn’t give up hope on God. Everybody wants to jet out of the country, are we not thinking of those in America, who are relocating to Canada. We have some people in China who are returning home to invest in this country that is sinking. So, we must know who we are in God. That’s what the song is all about. Dried Up touches every situation around us.”

Describing ‘Dried Up’ as ‘a song of faith, healing and total restoration” Righteousman said the spiritual song becomes necessary as it gives hope to the hopeless in our society.

The song, co-produced with Emma was released last week, the music video directed by Righteousman. The instrumental is laced with reggae trademark guitar rhythms with a thumping raga drumming. This results in a groovy and smooth reggae joint that will surely intrigue fans of reggae music.

On why he delayed releasing his songs, the gospel reggae star said he needed to slow down in order to promote his wife’s songs.

“Last year, I decided to take a break to promote my wife’s songs. She’s been my backbone, the pillar of my success story. She’s the one doing all the back up for my songs, she’s a supporting force making sure that Righteousman is a brand. So, I decided to take a break to push her own work. We did two singles and two full length videos for her , her last video was shot in Dublin. I had to put my own work on hold in order to promote her brand,” he explained.

The iconic singer, however, hailed the likes of Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid, Tems, Kizz Daniel among others for taking Afrobeats music to the global stage.

He said he’s happy with what the young musicians are doing with Afrobeats music, even though he’s a gospel singer. .

“Nigeria is a force to reckon with today when it comes to music all over the world. I am a gospel singer, but I am happy with what is happening in Afrobeat music. Our young musicians have taken Afrobeats to the world. There is no country in the world today where Nigerian music is not being played. They have done very well. I am so proud of the young artists. The likes of Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid, Kizz Daniel among others are representing Nigeria very well on the global stage. Music has overtaken football in this country,” Righteousman asserted.