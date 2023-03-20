Sustainable devt possible in N’ Delta region if leaders, citizens shun systemic corruption – Dr Paul

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

WITH agitations of resource control continue to resonate in the Niger Delta region, a Nigerian forensic expert based in the United States and President of Uniworld Corporate Investigations and Security Specialists LLC, USA, Dr Mannixs Paul, said sustainable development is possible to achieve in the Niger Delta region if leaders and citizens in the region shun systemic and monumental corruption.

Paul made the assertion while delivering a paper titled ‘Sustainable Development in Niger Delta’ during a webinar conference tagged ‘A One-Day Conference for Niger Deltans in Diaspora to Communicate in Charting A New Direction for the Region’ with theme, ‘Past, Present and Future of Niger Delta in Nigeria’ with from Nigeria and other parts of the world.

While lamenting on the huge deposit of oil and gas in the Niger Delta region, which was discovered over 60 years but the development in the area remain a mirage and intentionally siphoned as leaders, stakeholders and citizens have all been accused of the unabated corruption perpetrated by majorly sons and daughters in connivance with foreigners, he said the Niger Delta region is noted as multicultural, with diverse population and position as a gateway to the sea with no inland lock, but he pointed out that the diversity of Niger Delta region if managed properly will become an amazing strength that will excel to economic diversification.

However, the professional Management Consultant said the way to sustainable development in all ramifications in the oil rich Niger Delta is to engage in joint investment projects in agriculture, urban development, technology, and manufacturing including transport and water systems that can drive innovation and economic opportunity for the future.

He also added that the adoption of teamwork is imperative at this point to change the narrative in the region for problem solving modality:

He said: “The people of Niger Delta are encouraged to improve collaboration between Public Agencies and The Private sector is a pathway to assume a greater role in economic development. Such a development will help to tackle Environmental degradation, insecurity, elevated level of unemployment, poverty, uncontrolled population growth, increase in mortality rate, infant death rate, illiteracy, and health challenges as an opportunity to create jobs and provide services for her citizens.

“Furthermore, it is time the people of Niger Delta, especially the leaders, set realistic goals to foster sustainable development for the area. Economic Diversification cannot be ignored.

“We are changing the leadership paradigm to achieve sustainable growth in the area. Sustainable Development in Niger Delta is possible if leaders, citizens, and stakeholders stop following the old systemic corruption and personal aggrandizement tracks.

“There is a clear call that leaders of various states, stakeholders, and citizens must strive to focus more on developing solutions to human needs in their locality and create pathways to integrating people who believe in the vision of the common good of society and forge opportunities for their learning and personal growth.

“Without a doubt, it is now high time to urge change because one cannot devote time and energy to the past failed strategies, practices, and techniques and expect a different result, this is self-deceiving.

“In addition, the group should respond to achieving objectives and collaborate with experts in various capacities and outsourced services. These will ensure independent project monitoring, compliance enforcement, and reporting, which is fundamental in improving quality in societies that have been exposed to the effects of fraud and corruption.

“They are besides ensuring that team members develop their potential and add value to the shared vision that will hold specific efforts of the programs to transcend to the positive reformation for the collaborating states, stockholders, employees, and the people of Niger Delta in the present-day digital world of business.

“It is customary to believe that change strategy is a procedure and must be cautiously managed to avoid unintended consequences beyond the leadership’s control.





“Based on this premise, the initiative must consider the following fundamentals of organizational change management, which is to ensure the purpose of the future state and envisage the outcome and result based on projection, and reconsider the present position and readiness for diversification of economic projects.

“There should be collaborative approved design plans agreed upon among the stakeholders and aim to get an expert opinion and support to implement and mentor the programmes.

“Finally, the initiators should endeavor to stabilize the change that achieves results and continue evaluating the project according to the set milestones, both short and prolonged results.

“For the people of Niger Delta to sustain development, leaders and stakeholders must maintain fiscal conservatism and be accountable to the people.”