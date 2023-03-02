Senatorch reaffirms commitment to construction, real estate, equipment leasing

The management of Senatorch Limited has reaffirmed the company’s commitment to construction, real estate, and heavy equipment leasing services.

The Chief Executive Officer of Senatorch Limited Barrister Chidi Amaeze made this known on Thursday while addressing journalists in Lagos noting that the company was established in August 2011 as a construction company with its office in Abuja. In 2014, and branched into real estate and later extended the real estate arm into Anambra state in 2019 where it currently holds its headquarters situated.

According to him, the firm is a multifunctional company that specializes in construction, real estate, and heavy equipment leasing services.



“Over the years, being victims of subpart contracts and unprofitable real estate schemes has driven the company to be the solution the public requires by getting into the field and doing the work, rather than staying out of the field and wailing. This is because they love being the light that leads others to their desires.



“Over a decade of profound experience, we have watched the conventional system of real estate evolve and have ever since evolved with it through their commitment to change the narrative and restore hope in people by providing excellent construction services and affordable luxurious homes.



“We are here with a unique system to change the narrative and redefine real estate with their cutting-edge network system and incredible USP.



“Our vision is to be the biggest and first choice provider of world-class infrastructure, construction services, and turnkey real estate solutions in the south-eastern region of Nigeria.



“We are committed to providing excellent construction services and real estate solutions at the most cost-effective rates for governments, construction companies, and individuals by delivering state-of-the-art (world-class) infrastructures, smart turnkey housing, and friendly real estate payment plans.