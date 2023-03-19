Rivers guber: PDP wins all 9 LGAs released

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – PEOPLES Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Siminialayi Fubara, has won results for all nine Local Government Areas (LGAs) released so far in the ongoing collation of the governorship election results for Rivers state.



All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Tonye Cole, and Social Democratic Party (SDP) flag bearer, Sen Magnus Abe, trail neck to neck in the distant margin as the State Returning Officer, Prof Akpofure Rim-Rukeh who is Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Petroleum, Effurun, Delta state announced a break to reconvene at 4 pm.



The results from the LGA Returning Officers are coming amidst complaints from opposition parties’ agents who are calling for the cancellation of the exercise over claims of conflict between figures loaded on the IREV portal and those being delivered by the LGA Returning Officers at the collation center, among other irregularities.



So far on:

Guber Results Collation In Rivers

Tai LGA

Registered: 76613

Accredited: 10393

A: 34

APC: 295

LP: 13

PDP: 9276

SDP: 508

TVV – 10227

Rejected: 87

TVC: 10314

Opobo Nkoro LGA

Registered: 59047

Accredited: 13376

A: 16

APC: 1426

LP: 10

PDP: 11538

SDP: 159

TVV – 13189

Rejected: 142

TVC: 13331

Gokana LGA

Registered: 145566

Accredited: 40702

A: 74

APC: 7410

LP: 97

PDP: 17455

SDP: 13840

TVV: 39467

Rejected: 1235

TVC: 40702

Ogu Bolo LGA

Registered: 61705

Accredited: 9295

A: 121

APC: 1524

LP: 34

PDP: 7103

SDP: 310

TVV: 9155

Rejected: 140

TVC: 9295

Eleme LGA

Registered: 126111

Accredited: 14852

A: 67

APC: 2662

LP: 544

PDP: 8414

SDP: 2251

TVV: 14247

Rejected: 382

TVC: 14629

Ikwerre LGA

Registered: 166079

Accredited: 24677

A: 138

APC: 7503

LP: 895

PDP: 13716

SDP: 1447

TVV: 24090

Rejected: 584

TVC: 24674

Oyigbo LGA

Registered: 121815

Accredited: 16894

A: 147

APC: 2793

LP: 2688

PDP: 9886

SDP: 796

TVV: 16561

Rejected: 322

TVC: 16883

Etche LGA

Registered: 130757

Accredited: 26933

A: 288

APC: 6408

LP: 552

PDP: 16043

SDP: 2586

TVV: 26320

Rejected: 591

TVC: 26911

Khana LGA

Registered: 183626

Accredited: 16836

A: 120

APC: 620

LP: 57

PDP: 9475

SDP: 5846

TVV: 16435

Rejected: 401

TVC: 16836