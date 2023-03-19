Rivers guber: PDP wins all 9 LGAs released

By Egufe Yafugborhi
PORT HARCOURT – PEOPLES Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Siminialayi Fubara, has won results for all nine Local Government Areas (LGAs) released so far in the ongoing collation of the governorship election results for Rivers state.
All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Tonye Cole, and Social Democratic Party (SDP) flag bearer, Sen Magnus Abe, trail neck to neck in the distant margin as the State Returning Officer, Prof Akpofure Rim-Rukeh who is Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Petroleum, Effurun, Delta state announced a break to reconvene at 4 pm.
The results from the LGA Returning Officers are coming amidst complaints from opposition parties’ agents who are calling for the cancellation of the exercise over claims of conflict between figures loaded on the IREV portal and those being delivered by the LGA Returning Officers at the collation center, among other irregularities.
So far on:
Guber Results Collation In Rivers
- Tai LGA
Registered: 76613
Accredited: 10393
A: 34
APC: 295
LP: 13
PDP: 9276
SDP: 508
TVV – 10227
Rejected: 87
TVC: 10314
- Opobo Nkoro LGA
Registered: 59047
Accredited: 13376
A: 16
APC: 1426
LP: 10
PDP: 11538
SDP: 159
TVV – 13189
Rejected: 142
TVC: 13331
- Gokana LGA
Registered: 145566
Accredited: 40702
A: 74
APC: 7410
LP: 97
PDP: 17455
SDP: 13840
TVV: 39467
Rejected: 1235
TVC: 40702
- Ogu Bolo LGA
Registered: 61705
Accredited: 9295
A: 121
APC: 1524
LP: 34
PDP: 7103
SDP: 310
TVV: 9155
Rejected: 140
TVC: 9295
- Eleme LGA
Registered: 126111
Accredited: 14852
A: 67
APC: 2662
LP: 544
PDP: 8414
SDP: 2251
TVV: 14247
Rejected: 382
TVC: 14629
- Ikwerre LGA
Registered: 166079
Accredited: 24677
A: 138
APC: 7503
LP: 895
PDP: 13716
SDP: 1447
TVV: 24090
Rejected: 584
TVC: 24674
- Oyigbo LGA
Registered: 121815
Accredited: 16894
A: 147
APC: 2793
LP: 2688
PDP: 9886
SDP: 796
TVV: 16561
Rejected: 322
TVC: 16883
- Etche LGA
Registered: 130757
Accredited: 26933
A: 288
APC: 6408
LP: 552
PDP: 16043
SDP: 2586
TVV: 26320
Rejected: 591
TVC: 26911
- Khana LGA
Registered: 183626
Accredited: 16836
A: 120
APC: 620
LP: 57
PDP: 9475
SDP: 5846
TVV: 16435
Rejected: 401
TVC: 16836
