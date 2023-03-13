Rebuilding C’River isn’t rocket science – NNPP Guber candidate

…Vows to repay state’s debt in 4years

..promises to award 18, 000 scholarship to indigent tertiary student

By Ike Uchechukwu,CALABAR

The governorship candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, in Cross River, Ambassador Wilfred Bonse has asserted that rebuilding the state was not rocket science.

Amb. Bonse revealed that the state has everything it needs to become the largest economy in Africa but only lacks the expertise in terms of managerial and administrative skills to effectively utilize what the state posses.

Briefing newsmen in Calabar on Monday ,Amb. Bonse also vowed to clear to the very to the last Kobo the state owes within four years in office adding that with his requisite experience as a financial expert turning Cross River around won’t take more than 8 years.

The NNPP governorship candidate also promised to facilitate scholarships for 18,000 students of Cross River in tertiary institutions.

Bonse said that the scholarship program opportunity will be evenly spread across all the local government areas of the state with 1,000 students per local government area benefiting from the program.

He said that his team had already secured through their international partnership network a very robust scholarship arrangement for deserving students of Cross River State.

He further stated that the scholarship programme would benefit all students in tertiary institutions without discrimination.

His words:” Cross River has gotten the wrong end of the stick for too long, we are almost the poverty headquarters of Nigeria.I didn’t say this but data from NBS shows that we are at the bottom

“Some states have oil with no solid mineral while some have only solid mineral without oil but Cross River has both. Most African states on the west coast don’t even have what we have.

“We have the potential to become the biggest economy in Africa. We have what it takes to lead properly.

We have been sold a dummy for too long, we need a government structure that can challenge the status quo.

“Rebuilding Cross River is not rocket science, we can replicate the same development plan of Dubai in Cross River and we know it is possible.

“I’m not here to tell stories, I’m not your usual politician, I’m a thoroughbred professional and I have the capacity to pay all the debts of Criss River within four years if given the opportunity, i know what it takes to develop our state and we won’t need to depend on the centre,” he said.

Speaking further, Amb Bonse noted that Other candidates are simply recycling the old stories.

He said:” I don’t think CrossRiverians can endure another four years of stories I’m appealing to our people not to sell the sell themselves cheap to some bags of rice and food of the table Political narrative that can barely give

qualitative food on the table for one month.

“Vote for change that counts and the capacity to transform the state will be accountable to the people. I have what it takes to make our state a beautiful bride to the world,” he stated.

He maintained that the only way to attain advancement for the state and the country at large was through education, especially science, and technology.

“Plans have already been concluded, It is verifiable. It is authentic and not a campaign stint. Otherwise, we would have talked about 100, 200, or 300 persons.

“So, each local government is eligible to field 1,000 students for this opportunity and they can read all the different fields available in the university for a four-year duration at no cost to them,” he said.