Preparation for Christ Embassy’s Healing Streams live service in top gear

Believers LoveWorld President, Rev Dr. Chris Oyakhilome

Recording its 7th Edition, Christ Embassy is set to reach the world globally with the Healing Streams Live Healing Service.

The programme is set to run for three days, from Friday, March 17 to Sunday, March 19 across nations of the world at 3p.m. GMT+1 daily.

Speaking in the Lekki branch, the Pastor of Christ Embassy, Lekki Church, during her service on Sunday, had encouraged everyone to be a part of the programme with full expectation for the miraculous.

Pastor Deola Phillips also encouraged everyone to register for the programme and prayerfully prepare.

The programme, which had recorded several testimonies from past editions, is another opportunity to pray for nations and be God’s outstretched hand to those direly in need of healing in their bodies.

The man of God, Pastor Benny Hinn had also prophesied in one of the programmes held by Christ Embassy, that this edition will come with an avalanche of miracles like never before.

Many around the world are waiting with full expectation for the programme. To register, click www.healingstreams.tv/zone/LZ5.