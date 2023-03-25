PDP gets new chairman in Taraba

A former Special Adviser on Political Matters to Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State, Alhaji Abubakar Bawa, has emerged as the new chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Col. Agbu Kefas (rtd) the Taraba State governor elect and former state chairman of the party (PDP) resigned from the seat six months ago to contest the governorship race which created the vacuum that was filled on Friday by the state working committee of the party in Taraba.

Agbu who was elected chairman of the party in the state on March 24, 2021 resigned, leaving two years under his tenure. Bawa was therefore elected to complete Agbu’s four year tenure which is to terminate in August 2024.

In his inaugural speech, he called on the party members to remain resolute and united to support the incoming governor of the state to develop the state.

Bawa also promised cordial working relationship with the state working committee and the members of the party, not just in the state but also at the national level to brighten chances of the party in the next elections.