NPC warns prospective adhoc staff against fraudsters

The National Population Commission (NPC) has cautioned prospective adhoc staff for the 2023 population and housing census to be circumspect and not fall victims of impostors claiming to be its personnel

Mr Yemi Falusi, the Ondo State Director of NPC gave the warning in a statement issued on Tuesday in Akure.

Falusi said that approval to work as adhoc staff for the commission in the coming population and housing census was completely free and based on merit.



The director thereurged those who had applied for appointments as ad hoc staff to be careful so as not to be swindled of their hard earned money.



He also advised those who might have fallen victims of these fraudster and have lost varying amounts of money to report to law enforcement agents for arrest and prosecution of those complicit in the offence.

Falusi said that the sensitisation and warnings was necessitated because the commission had been inundated with reports of the activities of these unscrupulous elements.



According to him, it is the primary responsibility of the commission to protect its integrity and ensure that perpetrators of criminal acts using the commission’s name are brought to justice.