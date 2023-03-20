Niger governor-elect lauds electorate for overwhelming support

Bago

Governor-elect, Alhaji Umar Bago of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger, has commended the electorate for their overwhelming support during the governorship and State House of Assembly elections in the state.

Bago stated this while addressing newsmen after he was declared winner in Minna on Monday.

He expressed appreciation to the people of the state for voting him and his party during the election.

Bago assured that he will do everything humanly possible to carry everybody along, irrespective of political, religious and cultural differences.

He promised to fulfill his campaign promises and not to betray the confidence reposed in him by the electorate.

The governor-elect said that his victory was a clarion call to deliver the much-needed dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

He appealed to all those that contested with him to join him in rebuilding Niger.

“I accept this result and I want to thank my running mate for standing beside me and the people of the state as well as the governor of the state.

“I openly accept this victory and call on our supporters to be humble and celebrate this victory responsibly and our hands are open to welcome everybody,” he said.

Also speaking, Sen. Sani Musa, representing Niger East Senatorial District, said members of the party worked tirelessly for the victory.

He said that history had been made and the victory would bring about a new Niger.

In his remark, Alhaji Zakari Jikantoro, Chairman of APC in Niger, described the victory as the will of God.

He assured the people that the governor-elect would consolidate on the achievements of the incumbent governor.

Bago polled 469,896 to defeat his closest rival, Isah Liman Kantigi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with 387, 476 votes in the election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there are 4,950 polling units in the state, spread across 274 wards in 25 Local Government Areas. (NAN)