Minister inaugurates Governing Board of Police Academy, Kano

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi on Friday inaugutated the Governing Board of the Nigeria Police Academy Wudil, Kano pledging that it will fully operationalize the provisions of the Police Academy (Establishment) Act 2021 earlier signed into law by Mr. President on 7th April, 2022.

Dingyadi said the inauguration reaffirms President Muhammadu Buhari’s sincere commitment to bequeath a reformed, professionalized, highly motivated and knowledge based Police Force with a view to institutionalizing proactive policing in Nigeria, among others.

He said, “The Academy whose Governing Board we are inaugurating today officially took off simultaneously in 1988 at two temporary campuses; the Police Training School Challawa, Kano where Cadet Inspectors were trained; and the Police College Kaduna, where Cadet ASPs were trained.

“The two campuses were merged and relocated to its permanent site in Wudil, Kano, after it was formally commissioned on the 2nd April 1996. However, the institution was upgraded to a Degree awarding institution in September, 2012.

“The overall objectives of the Police Academy are as follows: Encourage the advancement of learning and to avail members of the Nigeria Police Force the opportunity of acquiring a higher and liberal education without distinction of race, creed, sex or political conviction or religious persuasion

Others include, “To Provide courses of instruction and other facilities for the pursuit of teaching and learning in all the facilities and campuses of the Academy as may be established nationwide and make those facilities available on proper terms to members of the Nigeria Police as are qualified to benefit from them;

“Nurture, equip and produce globally competitive police officers with requisite knowledge, skills and attitudes suitable for leadership, scholarship, policing and community service.

“Encourage and promote academic excellence in the Academy and Conduct research in relevant fields of learning and human endeavor

“Align its activities to the security, social, cultural and economic needs of the people of Nigeria, Prepare Cadets through well-articulated theory and practice for careers of service and achievements; and Carry out any other activities as are necessary or expedient for the performance of its functions under the Act.

The minister pointed out that the Police Academy Governing Board known as the Nigeria Police Academy Council, has the statutory responsibility of Exercising control and supervising the policy, finances and property of the Academy.

“To Appoint the Professors and other principal academic and administrative staff of the Academy who are not Police Officers, stipulate terms of conditions of their appointment, determine their remuneration and scope of responsibilities.

“To Promote and discipline Staff of the Academy that are not Police Officers on the advice of the appropriate Committees

“Consider and approve the Academy’s annual budget or estimates, external auditor’s report and any variation there in, and Approve recommendations for the appointment of emeritus Professors

Also, they are to Appoint bankers, auditors or any other agents for the Academy; Approve the Status of the Academy as may be required under this Act and Approve the academic and Police programmes of the Academy.

Furthermore, they are to Ensure that income and expenditure accounts and any other account of the Academy are kept and audited annually by auditors appointed by the Council with the audit report submitted to the Council

“Approve the creation of any Offices, department or Committee as may be considered necessary or expedient for the smooth running of the Academy

“Exercise all such powers as may be conferred on the Council by this Act, directive of the Visitor or the Statutes of the Academy; and

“Carry out such other functions as are necessary or expedient to ensure the efficient performance of the functions of the Academy under this Act.

Disclosing that the appointment of members was based on merit and track record’s, he urged the board to bring to bear their wealth of experience and ingenuity in the realization of the statutory responsibility of re-engineering a world standard policing system in Nigeria.

Present at the inauguration were the Chairman, Police Service Commission, Dr. Solomon Arase (IGP Rtd), Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba among others