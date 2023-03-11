Middle-aged man reportedly killed in Ibadan

.

By Adeola Badru

A middle-aged man, Babalola Oladeji, was allegedly killed yesterday, in Onireke area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

A source who doesn’t want his name mentioned, told Sunday Vanguard that the said incident occurred late yesterday evening.

The source said the victim was said to be on his way to his mechanic workshop when the incident happened.

He explained that no one could explain the reason for the killing as they just heard a gunshot which made everyone run for cover.

He said further that by the time they got back to the scene, the man was already dead.

Another source said the perpetrators had initially fired a gun at the victim, but the bullet could not penetrate his body.

This, action according to the source, made the assailants strangulate the victim until he gave up the ghost.

Confirming the incident in a telephone conversation, the Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Adwwale Osifeso, said the investigation has commenced on the incident and it will be made available soon.

“Full-scale investigation has commenced and it will be made public as soon as events unfold,” he stated.