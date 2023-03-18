Makinde wins at former gov Ladoja’s polling unit

Governor Seyi Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State contesting under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has won at the polling unit of former Governor Rashidi Ladoja.

Ladoja who governed the state under PDP and later formed his own party, Accord, was not in support of the second term bid of Makinde, though the ex-governor dismissed the rumour.

Vanguard gathered that Makinde polled the highest 98 votes at Ward 10, Polling Unit 17, in the Ibadan North local government area of the state.

The governor defeated his arch-rival, Teslim Folarin, of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who scored 35 votes.