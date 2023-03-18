Ladoja loses polling unit to Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

Governor, Seyi Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party, has won at the polling unit of former Governor Rashidi Ladoja.

Ladoja, who had not been in support of the second term bid of Makinde, casts his vote at ward 10 in the Ibadan North Local Government Area of the state.

The PDP polled 98 votes to defeat the All Progressives Congressive, APC candidate, Teslim Folarin, who scored 35 votes at unit 17.