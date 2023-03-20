Justify re-election with sustainable development – IPAC urges Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State

….lauds victory

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Oyo State Council, has commended Governor Seyi Makinde on his re-election in the just concluded polls.

IPAC in a statement signed by the Chairman, Apostle Dare Ojo, on behalf of the executive and leaders of the 18 registered parties that participated in the election, on Saturday, urged him to justify the support given to him by the voters.

He advised the governor to ensure a sustainable development that would leave a lasting legacy in the life of the people of the state through re-election.

The statement read: “We the executive members of Inter-Party Advisory Council Oyo State chapter being one of the critical stakeholders whose contribution to the success of the just concluded general elections can not be underestimated heartily congratulate your Excellency on your successful declaration as the governor-elect to fulfill your second term ambition.”

“We urge Your Excellency to make good your campaign promises and justify your choice by the people of the state through their votes.”

“The administration must focus on sustainable development that would translate to a lasting legacy in the interest and the development of the state.”

“We are glad over your victory and call on Almighty God to grant you a successful tenure,” the statement said.