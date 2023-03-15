I killed over 15 persons in Katsina — 28-yr-old terrorist confesses

By Ogalah Ibrahim

28-year-old Suleiman Iliyasu of Walawa Asaurara, Sabuwar Ungwa, Jibiia LGA, Katsina State has confessed to killing over 15 persons in different banditry attacks across Katsina State.

Iliyasu, popularly referred to as Yar’bushiya made the confession at the Katsina Police Command Headquarters where he was paraded before pressmen on Tuesday.

The spokesperson of the Command, SP Gambo Isah, who paraded the suspect noted that “Yar’bushiya was arrested by the Area Commander, Dutsinma a few days back for various crimes related to terrorism.

“The suspect had participated in several armed robberies, kidnappings and cattle rustling across the state,” Gambo said

Yar’bushiya further confessed to working under the camp of “Dankarami,” a notorious terrorist kingpin, wanted by the Police for committing crimes against humanity in Katsina, Zamfara, Kaduna, Kebbi and Sokoto States.

The suspect also disclosed that he has been involved in banditry for the past three years and participated in several attacks carried out in Sabuwar Dandume, Faskari, Jibia, Batsari, and Kurfi LGA of Katsina State.

Yar’bushiya who however pleaded for mercy said he will never participate in banditry again if he is spared.