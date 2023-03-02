Herdsmen plan to eject, take over farmlands—Ondo farmers

.

By Dayo Johnson, AKURE

FARMERS in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State, yesterday, urged Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to curb the incessant attacks by suspected herdsmen, who plan to eject them and take over their farmlands.

The farmers in Ajegunle/Powerline community, in the council, alleged that there have been repeated attacks on the farmers of the community, calling for urgent intervention of the state government before the issue gets out of control.

In a chat with newsmen, the spokesperson of the farmers, Abraham Olowo, said: “The attacks have started for the past two weeks but the climax of it all is the attack they did a few days ago, which almost resulted to a death of one of the farmers in the community, who is currently at the emergency unit of a private hospital in the state.

“We are calling on the government to intervene because we cannot run away from the Fulani herdsmen. They intend to drive the people out of the community and take over the community.

“We are begging the government and the security agencies to please come to our aid before it goes out of hands.