Harry Kane hits brace as Tottenham end luckless run

Harry Kane ensured a tough week for Spurs ended on a high with a 3-1 emphatic victory over Nottingham Forest.

The England captain’s future has been a source of speculation after Tottenham crashed out of both the FA Cup and Champions League in the space a week.

Antonio Conte’s men had failed to score in their previous three games, but Kane ended that drought by rising highest to head in Pedro Porro’s cross.

Kane then coolly slotted home his first penalty since missing a crucial spot-kick in England’s World Cup quarter-final exit to France.

Conte named Richarlison in the starting line-up despite the Brazilian’s criticism of his coach after exiting Europe to AC Milan in midweek.

Richarlison made amends by teeing up Son Heung-min to fire in Spurs’ third.

Joe Worrall pulled a goal back for Forest, who then also had a stoppage time penalty from Andre Ayew saved by Fraser Forster.