Funding, insecurity, cultural differences major concerns for National Census – FG

The Federal Government has described funding issue, insecurity and cultural differences as major concerns for the conduct of the 2023 National Housing and Population Census.

The Minister of State for Budget and Planning, Clem Agba stated this at a meeting with members of the private sector and development partners in Abuja on Monday.

The meeting was convened to address grey areas for a successful exercise nationwide.

The census is scheduled to hold between March 29 and April 2.

The minister explained that over 60 percent of funds needed for the census had been released, adding that funding intervention from development partners remains key.

The meeting was the second for officials of the National Population Commission (NPC), development partners, the diplomatic corps, and members of the private sector amid preparations for the National Housing and Population Census.

One of the objectives of the meeting being how to source for funds for the exercise, the NPC promised to manage the funds in a transparent manner.

Recall that the NPC witnessed various pockets of insecurity when it conducted the enumeration area demarcation in some local governments.

But, the Chairman of the Commission allayed fears that the exercise may not hold in some communities.

As part of measures to ensure the success of the census however, representatives of development organisations are lending a hand of support for the effectiveness of the exercise, seeing its significance to national development.