Folarin loses polling unit to Makinde

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

The All Progreasives Congress, APC gubernatorial candidate, Teslim Folarin lost his polling unit at Idi Ose, Ona Ara Local Government to Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Folarin polled 89 votes, Adelabu polled 6 votes, while Makinde polled 196 votes.

Meanwhile, Makinde who voted at ward 11, Unit 01, Abayomi Iwo-Road in Ibadan North East Local Government Area also won in his polling unit, where he polled 174 votes while the All Progressives Congress (APC) scored 28, Accord Party scored 5, Labour Party scored 3 votes. Four votes were voided.

For the House of Assembly poll, the PDP scored 160 votes, APC scored 30, Accord 9 and the Labour Party (LP), scored 5 votes. Nine votes were voided.