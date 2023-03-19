Five killed; Amaechi, Abe discredit process in Rivers  

Senator Magnus Abe and Transport Minister, Chibuike Amaechi

In Rivers, five persons were feared killed during the polls.

Two deaths were reported in Bori, Khana LGArea, while three persons were claimed in Ogbakiri Community, Emohua LGA.

This happened as empty polling units, ballot boxes snatching, fake result sheets, non-availability of BVAS password, harassment of voters and other irregularities were recorded in parts of the state.

Three persons were feared killed in Ogbakiri Community, Emohua LGA while unidentified gunmen invaded Elibrada Community in the same LGA shooting sporadically.

The Chairman of the APC, Chief Emeka Beke, who aspoke after casting his vote at Ward Three Elibrada Community, Emohua LGA, said the development was worrisome.

Beke noted that the three victims were with a sitting lawmaker in the state and had hijacked ballot boxes before the military come in.

He said the three were killed as they were attempting to make away with the sensitive materials.

Beke said: “Today three people were killed in Ogbakiri. They were hijacking and snatching ballot boxes and they were killed. “

It was alleged that the APC candidate for Ahoada East State Constituency 2 seat in the polls, Ukalikpe Napoleon, had been kidnapped.

Amaechi expresses regrets over polls

Former Governor and Minister of Transportation, Chief Rotimi Amaechi, who is the leader of the APC in Rivers State, after voting at his Ward 8, Unit 14, Ubima Community, Ikwerre LGA, expressed displeasure with the process.

Amaechi stated that even though the elections were peaceful in his community there were reports of arrest of candidates of the APC. He alleged that the materials brought for the elections at his unit were fake but that they decided to vote in order to allow peace to reign.

Abe describes poll as worst in history

Rivers SDP governorship candidate, Senator Magnus Abe, described the polls as the worst of all elections conducted in the state.

Abe regretted that over 40 persons, who are mainly his supporters, had been arrested and detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department in Port Harcourt, adding that their offence was that they refused to take bribe

While voters didn’t turn up

Wosu Chikanka Prince, an agent of one of the political parties, said electoral officers were ready since 8:00am but that there were no voters.

He said the reason could be as a result of fear and the incident of the February 25 polls where peoples’ will was thwarted.