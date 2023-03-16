Edo APC Deputy State Chairman arrested

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

BARELY two days before the house of assembly election in Edo state, the State Deputy Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Jarret Tenebe has been arrested allegedly on the orders of the deputy governor of Edo state Hon Philip Shaibu.

He was said to have been arrested in Ikabigbo his home town in Etsako West local government area for undisclosed reasons.

Tenebe is a popular mobilizer for the APC and a strong loyalist of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, he has in a recent video accused the deputy governor of sundry issues.

The party had in a press conference in Benin City on Tuesday alleged that the state government planned to rig Saturday’s election using thugs in various disguises.

The state chairman of the party, Col David Imuse (rtd) and the Assistant Publicity Secretary of the APC, Ofure Osehobo both confirmed the arrest but the police is yet to respond to enquiries as the Police Public Relations Officer, Chidi Nwabuzor have not picked his calls.

Details later…