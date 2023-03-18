Dikko, Katsina APC gov’ship candidate votes at polling unit

…prays for qualitative leadership for Katsina

By Ogalah Ibrahim

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Katsina State, Dr Dikko Umar Radda in company of his wife, Zullaihat Radda, on Saturday arrived at polling unit 010, Kofar Katika, Radda Village around 11am where they cast their votes for the governorship and house of assembly elections.

Addressing the press shortly after casting his votes, the former SMEDAN Boss expressed confidence that the good people of the state, will give the APC an overwhelming support in the governorship and House of Assembly elections.

“We are confident that the election will come out very victorious for APC. God’s willing, we will be successful and katsina will have a new set of leadership.

“The katsina people I have no doubt have heed and keyed into the vision of our strategic policies.

“Katsina state needs development, needs change and we are equal to the task.

I hope that this exercise would produce a very qualitative leadership for the people of Katsina State,” Dikko said.

Dikko who thanked God for making the elections possible also commended INEC for the seemless exercise so far across the state.

The Katsina State Governorship is a two horse race between the APC candidate, and his counterpart from the PDP, Sen. Yakubu Lado Danmarke.