Delta Assembly: PDP’s Preyor clinches victory for 4th tenure

By Chancel Sunday,BOMADI

The incumbent lawmaker representing Bomadi Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Oboro Preyor, has clinched victory for a fourth tenure at the 2023 general elections in the state.

According to collated results, Preyor of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, scored 11, 103 votes to beat his closest contenders, Mr Kingsley Muturu of the All Progressives Congress, APC, who scored 7, 790 and Hon. Victor Ezebiri of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, who scored 1, 030 votes.

Declaring Preyor winner at the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Bomadi, headquarters of Bomadi local government area, the Returning Officer, Dr (Mrs) F.O. Onajite, described the process as transparent, free and fair.

“That Preyor of the PDP, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared the winner and returned elected this day, 19th March 2023”, she said.