De Gea rejects contract extension from Man United

Manchester United goalkeeper, David de Gea has reportedly turned down a contract extension offered to him by the club.

The Spaniard’s contract which sees him earn £375,000 weekly – currently the highest-paid keeper in the World – is set to expire in June 2023.

Due to circumstances, De Gea, 32, will reportedly be offered less than his current salary if a new agreement is ready.

Reports from Goal state the club had a ‘good proposal’ for the ex-Spain international but wasn’t enough to convince the goalkeeper.

Erik ten Hag purportedly wants the keeper to extend his stay at Old Trafford as part of the ETH project since he has been somewhat consistent for United this season.

De Gea, this season, overtook Red Devil’s legend Peter Schmeichel for the all-time most clean sheets in the Premier League.