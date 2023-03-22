De Bruyne named as new Belgium captain

By Efosa Taiwo

Manchester City lynchpin, Kevin De Bruyne has been confirmed as the new captain of the Belgium national team.

This comes following Eden Hazard’s retirement from international football after Belgium’s premature exit from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Another fallout from the exit was the end of former coach Roberto Martinez’s reign as the country’s national team coach.

Speaking to RTL-TVI television after the announcement, the Manchester City star said; “It’s an honour for me to be named and represent the country in this way.

“I’m almost 32. I’ve never considered international retirement. I think I can still bring something to the table and help the youngsters.”

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and Inter forward Romelu Lukaku have also been chosen as the two vice-captains.

De Bruyne who already has 97 caps for his country and 25 goals at the international level, has been named as Belgium’s new captain ahead of their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.