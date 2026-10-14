Complete first tenure before seeking re-election, Anglican bishop tells Tinubu

President Tinubu

Ogbaru Diocese warns against ‘commercial politicians’ misleading president

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NNEWI — The Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Diocese of Ogbaru, Anambra State, has urged President Bola Tinubu to focus on completing his first tenure and addressing Nigerians’ concerns before seeking re-election in 2027.

The Bishop of the Diocese, Rt. Rev. Prosper Amah, gave the advice while speaking with journalists in Atani, Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Amah cautioned Tinubu against what he described as misleading assurances from politicians around him, whom he accused of presenting an inaccurate picture of the country’s economic and security situation to protect their positions in government.

The bishop argued that the administration needed to demonstrate tangible achievements to Nigerians before asking for another mandate, adding that hunger, economic hardship and insecurity remained major concerns.

“I want President Tinubu to finish his first tenure and have something to present to Nigerians before talking about the 2027 general election, because, as it stands now, the present administration has nothing to offer the people that justifies the demand for re-election,” he said.

Amah urged the president to disregard what he called the propaganda of “commercial politicians” and concentrate on addressing the challenges facing Nigerians.

“The propaganda by commercial politicians will not help Mr President. They are deceiving him by giving him the impression that all is well just to maintain their positions in government,” he said.

The cleric alleged that some political allies were reluctant to tell Tinubu the truth about the situation in the country because they feared losing their positions.

He questioned claims that Nigerians were satisfied with the administration’s performance, arguing that the hardship experienced by many citizens contradicted such assurances.

“When I watch people that you think are wise and intelligent in this country coming out to defend the failure called the present government of Nigeria, it amazes me,” Amah said.

He added that political leaders should be honest with the president about the economic difficulties and security challenges confronting the country rather than giving him false hope about his chances in the 2027 election.

Amah called on politicians to face the realities confronting Nigerians and advise the president accordingly.