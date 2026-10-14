Gridlock as tanker spills 33,000 litres of oil on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

…Residents scoop spilled groundnut oil

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS — Traffic gridlock has disrupted movement on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway following a lone tanker crash near Abiola Garden, inward Toll Gate, Lagos, on Wednesday.

The tanker, which was conveying 33,000 litres of groundnut oil, reportedly overturned at about 2pm, spilling its contents onto the road.

Following the incident, some residents were seen scooping the spilled oil.

Emergency responders, including officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and the Nigeria Police, were at the scene to manage traffic and coordinate recovery operations.

The affected area was cordoned off to ensure public safety.

No casualties were recorded as of the time of filing this report, while traffic remained heavy around the scene.

Relevant authorities were working together to manage the situation and ensure the safe recovery of the tanker.

Motorists were advised to use alternative routes to avoid being caught in the resulting gridlock.