El-Rufai: ICPC opposes Jimi Lawal’s bail as court fixes hearing for Oct. 16

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) prosecution has opposed the bail application filed by Jimi Lawal, second defendant in the alleged financial misconduct case involving former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

The Federal High Court in Kaduna on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of Lawal’s bail application until October 16, 2026, while fixing December 8, 2026, for the commencement of the substantive trial.

One of the prosecution counsel, Ibrahim Mukhtar, disclosed this to journalists after proceedings before the presiding Judge, Justice Hauwa’u Buhari.

Mukhtar said the prosecution had filed a counter-affidavit opposing Lawal’s bail application but had yet to present its arguments before the court.

“We have already filed a counter-affidavit to it. So, we are opposing the application,” he said.

He declined to disclose the grounds for opposing the application, explaining that the prosecution was yet to formally present its response before the court.

Mukhtar said the charges against the defendants bordered on alleged financial misconduct and involved about seven counts.

He, however, noted that the substantive trial had yet to commence and that no witnesses had been presented before the court.

At the court proceedings, Counsel to Lawal, Obong Okon, urged the court to grant his client bail on medical grounds, arguing that his health condition warranted his release.

Okon also argued that the prosecution could not reasonably oppose the application after granting Lawal administrative bail.

The counsel maintained that the medical grounds presented in the application were sufficient to justify bail, adding that only a living person could stand trial.

Counsel to El-Rufai, Mustapha Abubakar, SAN, told journalists that new counsel had announced an appearance for the prosecution and sought time to study the case.

Abubakar said the defence team representing El-Rufai was also appearing new in the matter and supported the request for adjournment to enable it to take over the brief from the former counsel.

He explained that the substantive case was consequently adjourned until December 8 for hearing.

On Lawal’s bail application, Abubakar said the relevant court processes, including the motion, the prosecution’s counter-affidavit and the further affidavit filed in response, were before the court.

According to him, the prosecution informed the court that it needed time to study the further affidavit, which was served on the same day (today).

He said Lawal’s counsel agreed to the adjournment in the interest of fair hearing, although the bail application had already been moved.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that both El-Rufai and Lawal were brought to the court under heavy security.

(NAN)