C’River polls: No Evil plans will come to Past –  Onor

7 vehicles burnt,lady shot , policemen allegedly disarmed in Odukpani

We’ve not received official report yet …Police

By Ike Uchechukwu CALABAR

The Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic party, PDP, in Cross River state , Sen. Sandy Onor has asserted that no evil plan during the polls will ever come to past .

Sen. Onor made the assertion shortly after casting his vote at Abijang Ward , Akpor Town Hall, PU 006 , Nsofang Etung LGA of Cross River state on Saturday.

The Guber candidate alleged that from all indications Adhoc staff put together by INEC were clearly on the side 9f the ruling Party adding the only strategy the APC wants to use was violence.

He also condemned the attack on his Director General on Security, Mr Bobby Ekpeyong stressing that the attack on him was evidence on the violence he talked about that the ruling party was counting on to win elections.

How words :” Beneath what you see do far , we have some concerns , the Adhoc staff put together by INEC is clearly on the side of the APC .

“All the messages of the government indicate that they want to rig , but we trust the people will be able to stand up and protect their votes.

Burning of 7 vehicles, disarming of Police officers

On the attack on his Director General on security, Mr Bobby Ekpeyong , PDP , Prof Sandy Onor explained that he was only moving constituents home as they requested for transport so that they can go home and vote , but on their way , they were ambushed.

“They ambushed my Director General on security as he was moving people home on Friday, People were beaten traumatized , a woman was shot .No evil plans will come to past.

“I urge all my supporters and the good people of Cross River to be calm, come out and vote and also be vigilant.They should protect their votes , results and ensure they are properly collated and announced,” he said.

Recall that seven vehicles including 4 brand new buses and three SUVs were yesterday burnt at Okurikang , in Odukpani LGA of the state by some unidentified thugs.

The seven vehicles vanguard learned belongs to the PDP and some party members

A source who spoke on condition of anonymity disclosed that the incident took place at Okut-Ikang/Akpap axis of Odukpani local government area of the state.

“On Friday, March 17, 2023, seven PDP vehicles including four buses and three SUVs were burnt.One woman was also shot in the belly at Ikot Effiong Otop.”

He also alleged that “some policemen were disarmed and weapons taken away.”

Findings showed that the burnt SUVs belonged to the Director Security of PDP campaign organization in the state, Mr. Bobby Ekpenyong, as well as the state vice chairman(South) of the party.

When contacted on Saturday , the Police Public Relations Officer SP Irene Ugbo said said the command was yet to receive an official report on the incident.