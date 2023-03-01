Confusion in Imo over senatorial results, Imo West declared; East, North hanging

Imo ESN Sit-at-home

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The National Assembly results for Imo West senatorial district have been declared with Senator Osita Izunaso, who announced the winner with 73687 votes.

This was according to the online video of the returning officer, RO, Casimir Nwachukwu, in the Orlu collation centre, on Tuesday.

Nwachukwu stated: Ahize Charles Ugochukwu (Labour Party) Scored 32496 votes, Izunaso Osita Bonaventure (APC) Scored 73687 votes, Jones Onyeriri (of the PDP, who was nullified by the Supreme court) Scored 12021 votes.

However, that of the Imo North senatorial district and Imo East senatorial results are still not officially declared. But the supporters of the various parties that participated in the election are still laying claim to victory.

The Labour Party, LP, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the All Progressives Congress, APC, are said to be perfecting their strategy to outsmart each other.

There has been widespread violence, intimidation, and manipulation of the electoral process as some of the candidates have called for the cancellation of the exercise alleging voting, and rewriting of elections figures.