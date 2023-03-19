Breaking: PDP’s Umo Eno wins Akwa Ibom in a landslide victory

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

The Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party PDP in Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno has won 30 local government areas while the Young Progressives Party YPP Senator Bassey Akpan won his own local government area, IBIONO Ibom LGA.

Meanwhile, stakeholders are waiting for the official declaration by INEC.

Total results from 31 Local government areas of Akwa Ibom announced on Sunday

NSIT UBIUM LGA

APC – I,673

LP- 55

NNPP- 349

PDP- 19,359

YPP- 1053

Registered voters- 68584

Accredited voters- 22993

Total valid votes- 22698

Total Votes cast- 22990

OKOBO LGA

APC – 3,599

PDP- 7,260

YPP- 3061

Registered voters- 58713

I

Accredited voters- 14855

Total valid votes- 1449

Tvotes cast- 14855

NSIT IBOM LGA

APC- 7921

PDP- 11560

YPP- 897

NNPP- 166

Registered voters – 67694

Accredited- 21178

T. Valid votes- 20826

T. Votes cast- 21166

ORON LGA-

Registered voters–

Accredited voters-

APC- 3164

PDP- 6295

YPP- 2624

T. valid Votes-12470

Votes-cast- 12909

For IKONO LGA

APC – 1502

PDP- 11343

YPP- 13909.

Total votes cast- 27375

URUAN LGA

APC- 5, 623

LP- 96

PDP- 12, 740

YPP- 3, 760

Valid votes- 27, 176

Total Votes cast- – 23, 996

IBENO LGA with 10 registration areas

APC- 904

LP- 53

NNPP- 62

PDP- 5626

YPP- 1932

Registered voters- 40079

Accredited Voters- 890

Total Valid votes -;8,686

Votes cast- 8, 892

ORON LGA-

APC- 3164

PDP- 6295

YPP- 1624

Tvalid votes- 12, 470

Votes cast- 12, 909

EASTERN OBOLO LGA

APC- 622

PDP- 5180

YPP- 1538

valid votes- 7,558

Votes cast- 7,710

ITU LGA

accredited voters-24319

Valid Votes- 23888

Votes cast- 24,314

APC- 2486

PDP- 10950

YPP- 932

IKOT ABASI LGA

APC- 2,360

PDP-13559

YPP-1943

Valid votes- 18752

Votes cast– 19215

ESIT EKET LGA

APC-2,488

PDP- 9, 549

YPP- 1,765

EKET LGA

APC- 4,770

PDP- 20, 658

YPP- 4151

Accredited Voters- 31518

Valid votes -30748

Votes cast- 31, 251

ETINAN LGA

APC- 4, 100

PDP- 15, 439

LP- 74

NNPP- 335

YPP- 3,866

Accredited voter’s- 24, 525

Valid votes- 24,059

Votes cast- 24, 525

INI LGA

APC- 883

PDP- 10048

YPP- 6,325

Accredited voters- 18142

valid votes- 17504

votes cast- 17716

UDUNG UKO LGA

APC- 2,006

PDP- 3,959

YPP- 1,475

Accredited voters-

Valid votes-

Votes cast-

UKANFUN LGA

APC- 5036

LP- 33

NNPP- 496

PDP-11,348

YPP– 2124

Accredited voters- I9741

Valid votes- 19, 159

Votes cast- 19,474

ETIM EKPO LGA

APC- 4,368

LP- 55

NNPP- 269

PDP- 7,383

YPP-2,429

Registered voters- 62, 935

Accredited voters- 15, 148

Valid votes- 14,631

Votes cast- 14,953

MKPAT ENIN LGA with 14 RAs

APC- 3,303

LP- 219

NNPP- 287

PDP-14,240

YPP- 2,695

Registered- 73, 972

Accredited voters- 21,402

Valid votes- 20,916

Votes cast- 21,398

NSIT ATAI LGA

APC- 3,418

LP-16

NNPP-

PDP-9,938

YPP- 1,818

Registered voters- 49,723

Accredited voters- 15,979

Valid votes-15,750

Votes cast-15, 969

ESSIEN UDIM LGA(11 registration areas)

APC-11, 833

LP- 90

NNPP- 916

PDP- 13, 754

YPP- 7,601

Registered voters-11,475

Accredited voters- 34, 933

Valid votes-34,466

Votes cast- 34, 927

ORUK ANAM LGA

APC-6, 743

NNPP- 397

PDP-16, 381

YPP-3,775

Reg voters-112,958

Accredited voters- 28,078

Valid votes- 27, 578

Votes cast- 28, 047

ONNA LGA 12 registration areas

APC- 1,733

LP- 48

NNPP- 81

PDP- 15, 910

YPP- 1,782

Reg voters-75, 696

Accredited voters- 20149

Valid votes- 19718

Votes cast- 20,105

IBESIKPO ASUTAN LGA with 10 RAs

APC- 7737

LP-122

PDP-15,334

YPP-2,569

Registered voters-96, 707

Accredited voters-26, 735

Valid votes-26, 318

Votes cast-26, 721

URUEOFFONG/ORUKO KGA

APC- 3471

LP-30

NNPP-58

PDP-5,088

YPP- 2,332

Reg voters- 42, 349

Accredited voters- 11,474

Valid votes- 11,212

Votes cast-11,420

ABAK LGA

APC-11, 249

LP-436

NNPP-342

PDP- 12,847

YPP-4954

Reg voters-99, 792

Accredited voters- 30, 845

Valid votes- 30,123

Votes cast- 30, 845

IKOT EKPENE LGA

APC- 6848

LP-562

NNPP-437

PDP-14,495

YPP-5,873

Reg voters-91, 381

Accredited voters- 29, 177

Valid votes-28,502

Votes cast-29,177

OBOT AKARA LGA

APC -4,022

LP-72

NNPP-156

PDP-10, 884

YPP-2,454

Reg Voters- 57398

Accredited voters-17943

Valid votes- 17,719

Votes cast- 17,929

MBO LGA

APC- 4,167

LP- 22

NNPP- 60

PDP- 6, 635

YPP- 1,128

Reg voters-57, 329

Accredited voters- 12,529

Valid votes- 12,141

Votes cast- 12,517

IKA LGA

APC- 2,908

LP- 07

NNPP- 160

PDP- 4,361

YPP-1,301

Reg voters-44, 537

Accredited voters- 9,022

Valid votes-8,807

Votes cast- 9,020

IBIONO IBOM LGA

APC- 398

LP- 29

NNPP-454

PDP-7,066

YPP- 21,992

Reg voters-100,619

Accredited voters- 30,631

Valid votes-30,101

Votes cast-30,631

Rejected votes- 530

UYO LGA (Has eleven RegistrationAreas)

APC- 8,267

LP-1,447

NNPP-3,229

PDP- 25,149

YPP- 13,810

Reg voters- 243, 676

Accredited voters-53, 990

Valid votes-52, 678

Votes cast-53,990

Rejected votes- 1312