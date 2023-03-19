Home » 2023 elections » Breaking: PDP’s Umo Eno wins Akwa Ibom in a landslide victory
2023 elections

March 19, 2023

Breaking: PDP’s Umo Eno wins Akwa Ibom in a landslide victory

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

The Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party PDP in Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno has won 30 local government areas while the Young Progressives Party YPP Senator Bassey Akpan won his own local government area, IBIONO Ibom LGA.

Meanwhile, stakeholders are waiting for the official declaration by INEC.

Total results from 31 Local government areas of Akwa Ibom announced on Sunday

NSIT UBIUM LGA
APC – I,673

LP- 55

NNPP- 349

PDP- 19,359

YPP- 1053

Registered voters- 68584
Accredited voters- 22993

Total valid votes- 22698

Total Votes cast- 22990

OKOBO LGA

APC – 3,599

PDP- 7,260

YPP- 3061

Registered voters- 58713
Accredited voters- 14855

Total valid votes- 1449
Tvotes cast- 14855

NSIT IBOM LGA

APC- 7921

PDP- 11560

YPP- 897

NNPP- 166

Registered voters – 67694
Accredited- 21178

T. Valid votes- 20826

T. Votes cast- 21166

ORON LGA-

Registered voters–
Accredited voters-

APC- 3164

PDP- 6295

YPP- 2624

T. valid Votes-12470
Votes-cast- 12909

For IKONO LGA

APC – 1502

PDP- 11343

YPP- 13909.

Total votes cast- 27375

URUAN LGA

APC- 5, 623

LP- 96
PDP- 12, 740

YPP- 3, 760

Valid votes- 27, 176
Total Votes cast- – 23, 996

IBENO LGA with 10 registration areas

APC- 904

LP- 53

NNPP- 62

PDP- 5626
YPP- 1932

Registered voters- 40079
Accredited Voters- 890
Total Valid votes -;8,686
Votes cast- 8, 892

EASTERN OBOLO LGA

APC- 622

PDP- 5180

YPP- 1538

valid votes- 7,558
Votes cast- 7,710

ITU LGA

accredited voters-24319
Valid Votes- 23888
Votes cast- 24,314

APC- 2486
PDP- 10950
YPP- 932

IKOT ABASI LGA

APC- 2,360

PDP-13559

YPP-1943

Valid votes- 18752
Votes cast– 19215

ESIT EKET LGA

APC-2,488
PDP- 9, 549
YPP- 1,765

EKET LGA

APC- 4,770
PDP- 20, 658
YPP- 4151

Accredited Voters- 31518
Valid votes -30748
Votes cast- 31, 251

ETINAN LGA

APC- 4, 100
PDP- 15, 439
LP- 74
NNPP- 335
YPP- 3,866
Accredited voter’s- 24, 525
Valid votes- 24,059
Votes cast- 24, 525

INI LGA
APC- 883
PDP- 10048
YPP- 6,325
Accredited voters- 18142
valid votes- 17504
votes cast- 17716

UDUNG UKO LGA

APC- 2,006
PDP- 3,959
YPP- 1,475
Accredited voters-
Valid votes-
Votes cast-

UKANFUN LGA
APC- 5036
LP- 33
NNPP- 496
PDP-11,348
YPP– 2124
Accredited voters- I9741
Valid votes- 19, 159
Votes cast- 19,474

ETIM EKPO LGA

APC- 4,368
LP- 55
NNPP- 269
PDP- 7,383
YPP-2,429
Registered voters- 62, 935
Accredited voters- 15, 148
Valid votes- 14,631
Votes cast- 14,953

MKPAT ENIN LGA with 14 RAs

APC- 3,303
LP- 219
NNPP- 287
PDP-14,240
YPP- 2,695

Registered- 73, 972
Accredited voters- 21,402
Valid votes- 20,916
Votes cast- 21,398

NSIT ATAI LGA

APC- 3,418
LP-16
NNPP-
PDP-9,938
YPP- 1,818

Registered voters- 49,723
Accredited voters- 15,979
Valid votes-15,750
Votes cast-15, 969

ESSIEN UDIM LGA(11 registration areas)

APC-11, 833
LP- 90
NNPP- 916
PDP- 13, 754
YPP- 7,601
Registered voters-11,475
Accredited voters- 34, 933
Valid votes-34,466
Votes cast- 34, 927

ORUK ANAM LGA

APC-6, 743
NNPP- 397
PDP-16, 381
YPP-3,775

Reg voters-112,958
Accredited voters- 28,078
Valid votes- 27, 578
Votes cast- 28, 047

ONNA LGA 12 registration areas

APC- 1,733
LP- 48
NNPP- 81
PDP- 15, 910
YPP- 1,782
Reg voters-75, 696
Accredited voters- 20149
Valid votes- 19718
Votes cast- 20,105

IBESIKPO ASUTAN LGA with 10 RAs

APC- 7737
LP-122
PDP-15,334
YPP-2,569

Registered voters-96, 707
Accredited voters-26, 735
Valid votes-26, 318
Votes cast-26, 721

URUEOFFONG/ORUKO KGA

APC- 3471
LP-30
NNPP-58
PDP-5,088
YPP- 2,332

Reg voters- 42, 349
Accredited voters- 11,474
Valid votes- 11,212
Votes cast-11,420

ABAK LGA

APC-11, 249
LP-436
NNPP-342
PDP- 12,847
YPP-4954

Reg voters-99, 792
Accredited voters- 30, 845
Valid votes- 30,123
Votes cast- 30, 845

IKOT EKPENE LGA

APC- 6848
LP-562
NNPP-437
PDP-14,495
YPP-5,873

Reg voters-91, 381
Accredited voters- 29, 177
Valid votes-28,502
Votes cast-29,177

OBOT AKARA LGA

APC -4,022
LP-72
NNPP-156
PDP-10, 884
YPP-2,454
Reg Voters- 57398
Accredited voters-17943
Valid votes- 17,719
Votes cast- 17,929

MBO LGA

APC- 4,167
LP- 22
NNPP- 60
PDP- 6, 635
YPP- 1,128

Reg voters-57, 329
Accredited voters- 12,529
Valid votes- 12,141
Votes cast- 12,517

IKA LGA

APC- 2,908
LP- 07
NNPP- 160
PDP- 4,361
YPP-1,301

Reg voters-44, 537
Accredited voters- 9,022
Valid votes-8,807
Votes cast- 9,020

IBIONO IBOM LGA

APC- 398
LP- 29
NNPP-454
PDP-7,066
YPP- 21,992
Reg voters-100,619
Accredited voters- 30,631
Valid votes-30,101
Votes cast-30,631
Rejected votes- 530

UYO LGA (Has eleven RegistrationAreas)

APC- 8,267
LP-1,447
NNPP-3,229
PDP- 25,149
YPP- 13,810
Reg voters- 243, 676
Accredited voters-53, 990
Valid votes-52, 678
Votes cast-53,990
Rejected votes- 1312

