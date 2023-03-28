NLC suspends planned strike over naira scarcity

Joe Ajaero, NLC President

*Gives CBN 2 weeks to normalise cash supply

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has suspended its planned strike over the scarcity of naira notes across the country.

NLC had planned to begin a nationwide indefinite strike from tomorrow, (Wednesday, March 29) and picketing of CBN offices across the country over the cash crunch that had brought untold hardships to Nigerians and businesses.

At the end of its National Executive Council, NEC, meeting this afternoon, leaders of NLC gave the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, two weeks to normalise the money supply nationwide.

Details later…