Breaking: LP adopts Rivers PDP gov candidate, Fubara

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: Labour Party in Rivers State has adopted the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Sir Siminialaye Fubara, ahead of the Saturday’s gubernatorial election.

This was as the party has abandoned its standard bearer, Mrs. Beatrice Itubo.

The Rivers State Chairman of the party, Dienye Pepple, disclosed this position in Port Harcourt today in a communique arising from the executive meeting of the party.

Pepple noted that its decision was following uncertainties around its candidate in the state, Mrs Beatrice Itubo.

The state party’s chair noted that in the interest of equity and fairness, that the party resolved to adopt, Fubara, who hails from the Rivers South-East Senatorial district, noting that its the only district that has not produced governor.

Details later…