Breaking: INEC declares PDP’s Umo Eno winner of Akwa Ibom guber poll

***PDP polled 354, 348 votes, YPP 136,262 votes and APC scored 129, 602 votes.

By Harris Emanuel & Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

The ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has won the 2023 Gubernatorial polls a grand style, polling a total vote of 354, 348 to beat 17 other political parties in the state.

With this victory, the party has dominated governance in the Land of Promise since 1999 when democracy returned after the military interregnum.

In the results announced by the State Collation Officer, Professor Emmanuel Adigioh Vice Chancellor, Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko, Delta State Young Progressive Party came a distant second with 136,262 votes, while

the All Progressive Congress came in third position polling total votes of 129,602.

The Young Progressive Party won in two local government areas of Ibiono Ibom and Ikono.

The PDP equally won Essien Udim, the stronghold of Senator Godswill Akpabio, an APC chieftain and Senator-Elect on the platform of APC.

The APC Governorship candidate, Obong Akan Udofia and his Deputy, Rt. Hon. Victor Antai lost their respective local government areas to the PDP, while the YPP Governorship candidate, Obong Bassey Akpan won big in his Ibiono In local government area.

The State Returning Officer, Professor Emmanuel Adejoh, the Vice Chancellor, Nigerian Maritime University, 5.10 pm Okerenkoko, Delta State announced the result at

He said: “The Governorship candidate of the PDP, Umo Bassey Eno having satisfied the requirement of the law by scoring 354,348 votes is hereby the winner and returned elected as the governor of the state.”

Meanwhile, the APC agent, Ekperikpe Ekpo rejected the results of the election as there were reportedly marred by thuggery, violence, and cancellations due to electoral infractions and destruction of materials amidst low turnout of voters.

Similarly, Ambassador Kelvin Umoh YPP agent equally rejected the outcome stating that INEC did not follow due process in the conduct of the polls, “elections were conducted in people houses in Ini, Uyo and Itu and we will take a legal means to seek redress. “

A break down of the results are as fo)ow:

A – 437

AA- 181

AAC – 393

ADC- 1685

ADP- 642

APC- 129, 602

APGA- 311

APM- 381

APP- 121

BP- 141

LP- 4746

NNPP- 12509

NRM- 861

PDP- 354,348

PRP- 288

SDP- 442

YPP- 136,262

ZLP- 728

Total valid votes: 644, 080

Rejected votes: 12342

Total votes cast:656,422

Accredited votes: 657,959

Total numbers of registered voters: 2357418