Blood donation ongoing for Lagos train-bus accident victims 

The Lagos State Government has said that donation of blood is ongoing at different locations in the state for the victims of the train-bus crash.

Jubril Gawat, Senior Special Assistant to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu revealed this in a Twitter post on Thursday.

Gawat tweeted, “Following the Train/Bus Accident, Blood donation is ongoing in the following facilities: 1. General Hospital Gbagada 2. Lagos State Accident and Emergency Centre toll gate. 3. General Hospital Lagos Island 4. Folarin Coker Staff Clinic Alausa Ikeja 5. LASUTH PLS RT.”

Vanguard earlier reported that a moving train collided into a state bus conveying civil servants to work on Thursday morning.

The tragic incident happened at the PWD axis in the Ikeja area of the state today’s morning.

Authorities revealed that six persons have been confirmed dead while more than 80 persons have been injured and rushed to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) in Ikeja.

Following his visit to the hospital, Governor Sanwo-Olu said two persons died at the scene of the accident and four at the hospital.

He said 85 passengers were involved in all, 42 with moderate injuries, 29 with severe injuries and eight have mild injuries.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) spokesman, Adebayo Taofiq said though the bus involved in the crash is the same as the regular BRT buses in the state, the bus was a staff bus of the Lagos State Government.