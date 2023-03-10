Avoid Amaechi, Cole; don’t vote APC, Wike begs Igbos in Rivers

.

By Egufe Yafugborhi

Rivers governor, Nyesome Wike has begged Igbos in the state to avoid the gubernatorial candidate of the APC, Mr Tonye Cole in the coming election scheduled for March 18.

Accusing Amaechi of inciting hate between Rivers and Igbo, Wike in his comments yesterday told Igbos in Rivers, “We have been living peacefully with our brothers and sisters; Ndi Igbos, living peacefully, doing business peacefully.

“I should let you know that a vote for Tonye Cole is a vote for the division of Rivers. A vote for Cole is a vote for him not to return our 50 million US dollars, and God will not allow us to vote for such people. We are prosecuting them (Cole, Amaechi). They want to run away from prosecution, but they can not.

“To have a child (Chibuike Amaechi) who wants to destroy a home, to open up old wounds at this time in Nigeria, in Rivers is a terrible thing. He is trying to put us and the Igbos at loggerheads for us to fight, God will not allow us to fight.”

Wike alluded to the double-faced political life of Amaechi in his disposition to Igbos, alleging that when he contested for the presidential ticket of his party, he claimed a different tribe and when he failed, rather than support Peter Obi or another southern candidate, he voted for a northern candidate in the presidential elections.