Arsenal thrash Crystal Palace 4-1, extends lead to eight points

The London fixture between Arsenal and Crystal Palace has extended the Gunners lead to eight points with second-place Manchester City having a game in hand.

The game saw four goals flying in from the home side, with Gabriel Martinelli opening the fiasco for Arsenal in the 28 minutes.

Bukayo Saka doubled the lead just before half-time at 43 minutes, Granit Xhaka scored his second of the week in the 55th minute.

Schlupp, however, scored a consolation goal from the visitors and Saka once again netted Arsenal’s last for the game.

Saka has the most goal involvements for his side in the league scoring 11 goals with 10 assists in 28 appearances.

His man-of-the-match performance had a record of 55 touches, 2 goals, 3 shots/2 on target (0.27 xG), 1 assist, 3 key passes, 23/33 accurate passes.

The Eagles, however, are in a tricky situation of a relegation battle, especially following the sacking of the Club’s manager, Patrick Vieira.

Arteta’s men’s next ten games are tough ones and will decide their fate to the title (H) Leeds United, (A) Liverpool, (A) West Ham, (H) Southampton, (H) Chelsea, (A) Newcastle, (H) Brighton, (A) Nottingham Forest, (H) Wolves.

Opta Sport has given the Gunners a 53.89% chance of winning the title.