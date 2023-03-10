Armed herdsmen sack home of NKST Church President, kill neighbours

.

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The President and Head of the NKST, a Church of the Tiv people, also known as the Universal Reformed Christian Church, Rev. Dominic Anza says armed Fulani herdsmen have sacked his home and killed his neighbours in Turan, Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State.

Dr. Anza who raised the alarm weekend lamented that the activities of the Church had also been crippled by the armed herders who had taken over parts of the LGA and making life unbearable for the people.

The President who looked stunned by what was happening in the area, said “it is so terrible, all the activities of the Church have been crippled. Everything is at a standstill because you cannot move freely. Our programmes cannot be held, our church and community members have been sacked from their homes and communities.

“The Fulani herdsmen come into our communities at anytime bearing sophisticated weapons and attack our people killing innocent women, men and children, it is quite unfortunate.

“Only recently they invaded our communities and burnt down all the houses. They burnt by family house and sacked my relations; economic trees were not spared even our food barns and farmland were all razed and destroyed.

“What I cannot understand is why they are doing this. The people are peaceful and had no previous issues with them. We were lucky they did not kill anybody in my family but our neighbours have been killed and many other families have lost loved ones and these attacks are still continuing.

“As we speak my family members are displaced and scattered all over the place looking for where to get covering.

“I cannot even visit my home because it will be too much of a risk to take but it is unfortunate that I cannot go to my village to see my people. I can only go to see them when there is assurance that there will be security for me to embark on the trip.

“I must say that the state government under the leadership of Governor Samuel Ortom is doing its best but the Presidency must show commitment to help us and end these herders’ incursions and killings in our communities.

“Though as a clergy I will not say that the Federal Government is doing nothing to protect the lives and properties of the people but if I must rate the Federal Government in that respect I will give them just 20 percent.

“The Federal Government should do more and make sure she maintains peace and protect the lives and property of all Nigerians because we are all under her care.”