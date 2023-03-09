APC loses NWC member, Friday Nwosu

.

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

A member of the Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee NWC of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC is dead.

Barrister Friday Nwosu was until his death the National Welfare Officer of the party.

Popularly called FN Nwosu, the politician who was ill and said to have been discharged on Wednesday from the hospital hailed from Abia state.

Confirming the development on its official Twitter handle, the APC said; “Words are not enough to describe the monumental loss brought by the passing of the Party’s National Welfare Secretary, Sir Friday Nwanozie Nwosu on the APC family. May his soul rest in peace”.