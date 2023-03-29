Afenifere sacks National Officers over unauthorised statements

By Dayo Johnson

THE pan- Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, yesterday, sacked its National Publicity Secretary and National Organising Committee, Messrs Jare Ajayi and Kole Omololu, respectively, for allegedly issuing unauthorised statements and constant denigration of the organisation.

A communiqué by its leader and Secretary General, Pa Ayo Adebanjo and Sola Ebiseni, respectively, has stated, after its monthly meeting, held at Isanya Ogbo, in Ogun State.

Mr. Omololu recently issued a statement warning the Chairman of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Council of Elders, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, to stop insulting the Yoruba race.

But the group, in the communiqué, however, said that “it received a message credited to Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu in a viral video allegedly indicting the Yoruba as political rascals on account of ethnic violence deployed by politicians of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Lagos State.”

The communiqué reads: “On the analysis of the video and information at the disposal of Afenifere by people at the Anambra State gathering, we are convinced that Iwuanyanwu rightly asserted that the Yoruba and Igbo were not at war and truly condemned the shenanigans of some political rascals.

“Flowing from the above, Afenifere never issued any statement and dissociates the organisation from any statement against Iwuanyanwu.

“Afenifere observed the uncouth activities and unauthorised statements in its name and to the constant denigration of the organisation by Jare Ajayi, the National Publicity Secretary and Abagun Kole Omololu the National Organising Committee.

“After due consideration of the unending embarrassing conduct of the two officers, the Meeting resolved that they be and are, hereby, removed immediately from their respective offices and their membership be suspended sine die pending further decisions after their appearance before and recommendations by the Disciplinary Committee.

Merchants of violence should desist

“We restate our position that, under the hallowed Yoruba culture of civilised conduct, Afenifere assures all person resident in Yorubaland, indigenes and non-indigenes, of protection in the conduct of their lawful duties and thus warn all threats mongers and merchants of violence to desist therefrom.”

The Yoruba body also “condemned in the strongest terms, the campaigns of calumny and acts of ethnic violence deployed by some politicians and their hired criminal gangs in several parts of the federation during the gubernatorial election particularly Lagos State where the election was made to appear like an inter-ethnic war between the Yoruba and Igbo which greatly led to voters’ suppression and other forms of deliberate disenfranchisement through brigandage.

“We believe in the judiciary as an integral part of the democratic process and expect that it proves itself in the election litigations now pending before it, without fear or favour and by the judicial oaths of its members, in covenant with the Nigerian people.”