Adebutu remains Ogun PDP gov’ship candidate – INEC

Adebutu

…wins all Supreme Court cases

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has dispelled the rumor making rounds that, the Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Ladi Adebutu has been delisted from the commission’s list of candidates contesting the Saturday, March 18 Governorship election in the State.

Reports that the PDP has no governorship candidate in the forthcoming March 18 election in the State surfaced on social media during the week.

Some members of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State have been circulating the news that INEC has not recognised Adebutu as the gubernatorial candidate of the party.

But, the Residence Electoral Commissioner (REC) of INEC in Ogun State, Niyi Ijalaye dispelled the rumor, describing it as unfounded.

Ijalaye reacted to the rumor while speaking with journalists in Abeokuta, on Saturday.

“It is a rumor that is not founded, that is all”, Ijalaye said.

The INEC REC affirmed that Adebutu remained the governorship candidate of the PDP in the State and called on residents of the State to ignore it.

Ijalaye said, Adebutu would be participating in the election as the authentic governorship candidate of the PDP.

Also reacting to the issue, the media director of Ladi Adebutu Campaign Organisation said the ruling party peddled the rumour of fear to confuse the electorates.

“It is clear to Governor Dapo Abiodun and his party that they will be voted out of power, hence, the propagation of fake news”.

Orekoya explained further that Adebutu remains the PDP’s candidate recognized by INEC after winning over thirty cases and 8 different cases at the Supreme Court .

Orekoya said “after the ruling party failed with their plots at the courts and now being faced with the reality that Hon. Adebutu is now on the ballot, they resulted to peddling fake news that is unfounded”.