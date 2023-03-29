2023 national census: No question will be asked on religion – NPC

The National Population Commission (NPC) on Wednesday said it will not ask questions bothering on religious affiliation.

In a statement on Wednesday by the Director of Public Affairs, Isiaka Yahaya, the Commission said the decision to exclude religion along with ethnicity from the census questionnaire was taken in consideration of the sensitive nature of these issues within the Nigerian polity.

He also stated that the need to save the census data from needless controversies and attention will compel the NPC to avoid questions bordering on religion.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Commission wishes to state unequivocally that the 2023 Population and Housing Census will not canvass questions on religion and religious affiliations of respondents.”

This comes amid a viral WhatsApp audio claiming that the religious affiliation of a person will be canvassed. The exercise is scheduled for May 3.