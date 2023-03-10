10 feared dead in fresh Enugu accident

…Ugwuanyi visits scene, commiserates with deceased families

A collision between a commercial bus and a truck loaded with cement on Enugu-Onitsha Expressway resulted in lots of casualties yesterday morning.

It was gathered that no fewer than 10 persons were feared dead as a result of the crash which happened near the CBN Bus Stop, in Enugu at about 9. am.

Eyewitnesses, said that road safety officials and passers-by who moved swiftly to the scene pulled at least seven lifeless bodies out of the wreckage of the vehicles, while others who were rushed to nearby hospitals were pronounced dead by medical officials.

One of the eyewitnesses identified as Chukwudi said: “The driver whose name we have learnt is Simeon was coming from Abakpa and made attempt to overtake another vehicle in his front that was emitting too much smoke from its exhaust.

“As he attempted to overtake the vehicle, the trailer was very close and the next thing we heard was a loud sound and the bus was completely damaged. I don’t know how many survived but I counted over 8 dead bodies on the floor.”

Another unidentified witness confirmed that the vehicle, which was loaded at Abakpa, in Enugu East local government was headed to New Market. Enugu when the accident occurred.

It was however learnt that security operatives including the Police, Army and Road Safety personnel were available to control traffic and avoid any breakdown of law.

Ugwuanyi visits scene

Following the unfortunate incident, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State yesterday, visited the scene of the accident.

Governor Ugwuanyi who was represented by his deputy, Hon. Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, thereafter, proceeded to ESUT Teaching Hospital, Parklane, Enugu, to empathize with the survivors of the accident and ensured that they are receiving adequate medical treatment.

The governor, who commiserated with the families of the deceased, empathized with surviving victims and directed the management of the hospital to deploy all possible medical expertise to ensure their survival.

He, therefore, announced that the state government will offset the medical bills and take other necessary measures to ensure that the victims are properly taken care of.

“Now that this administration has taken it upon itself to offset the medical bills, let nothing delay their treatment please,” he said.