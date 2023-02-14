Your victory is unstoppable: Monarch tells Umo Eno

The Paramount Ruler of Oruk Anam Local Government Area Local government area of Akwa Ibom State, Akuku Johnson Johnny Obosi, has assured the gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Pastor Umo Eno that his victory in the forthcoming elections is unstoppable.

The monarch stated this when the PDP/Umo Eno campaign team paid him a courtesy call before the commencement of their campaign in the area.

The royal father said that the visit to Oruk Anam should not be for campaigns since the people were already convinced of Eno’s sterling qualities and capacity to perform as a Governor.

The monarch said the performance of Governor Udom Emmanuel was another booster to Eno’s candidature, adding that his people were thrilled by the achievements recorded by Governor Emmanuel.

The Clan Head of Obio Akpa, Chief Christian Essien described Eno said that as an upright man and an embodiment of true Christian values, assuring everyone that all the clan heads in Oruk Anam will continue to pray for his victory.

In a rare expression of their love and support, the Paramount Ruler and his Council presented a Bible to Pastor Eno and crowned his former boss and mentor, a granddaughter of Oruk Anam, Dr. Comfort Tonkumoh Isokrari, as Obongawan Uforo of Oruk Anam.

Responding, Pastor Eno said the visit was to pay traditional respect to them, and assured that when elected, his administration would continue to make the traditional institution respectable.

Pastor Eno disclosed that he grew up with Mrs Isokrari and promised that he would never disappoint the area. He said that the focus of the next administration would be rural development through agribusiness, modern markets, cottage hospitals, model schools and roads, adding that Obio Akpa Campus of the Akwa Ibom State University would be supported to run short courses on agriculture.

In particular, he promised that Oruk Anam would be supported to produce palm oil in commercial quantity.

In his remarks, Governor Emmanuel, who was represented by his wife, Martha, said he was in Oruk Anam as their son-in-law to introduce his would-be successor, urging them to mobilise support ahead of the February 25 and March 11 elections to deliver all PDP candidates.

The Governor’s wife, who hails from Oruk Anam, expressed delight at the massive turnout for the event and assured that Pastor Eno is a God-fearing leader who would not disappoint Oruk Anam and the State.

In their separate remarks, the major stakeholders in Oruk Anam including the leader of the State House of Assembly, Mr. Udo Kierien Akpan, Elder Sunny Udom, Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Idongesit Etiebet, Chairman, Akwa Ibom State Environmental Protection and Waste Management Agency, Prince Akpan Ikim, Chapter Party Chairman, Engr Nsikan Titus and others said Oruk Anam was grateful to the state governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel who they said was the first governor to construct roads in the area.

They noted that Oruk Anam has always voted for PDP, stressing that with the trajectory of development in the area, they were emboldened to mobilise more support for all the candidates of the party.