We’re very ready for Saturday’s election – AIG 

he Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), in charge of Zone-14, AIG Abdulrahman Ahmed, says they are very ready to handle the security situation during Saturday’s election in the zone.

Mr Ahmed disclosed this in an interview with newsmen on Thursday at the Umaru Musa Yar’adua Airport, Katsina, shortly after the departure of President Muhammad Buhari to Daura.

According to the AIG, police in Katsina and Kaduna, the states under his supervision, have finished their arrangements ahead of the election on Saturday, Feb. 25.



“As the AIG for the election in the zone, I came and met the arrangements made by the CP elections and the arrangement is superb.



“I am okay with the arrangement, and I have added what I feel was the gap, which they aligned with, and I think we are good to go.



“He said police have been motivated, especially with the effort of the current Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba-Alkali.”



According to him, as police officers they have nothing to do with the issue of the new naira policy, except where there is a breakdown of the law, they will deal with the problem and nip it in the bud.



Ahmed added, “But when you ask about the police preparations in this zone concerning political thuggery, we are very much prepared and I have read the riot acts to everyone.



“Anybody who feels to come and do acts of vandalism or recklessness during the election, we are going to make sure that he is arrested and the full burden of the law will hit him aggressively.



“There is no zone in the world that has enough personnel, but what is required is effective management, and we have done that. By the grace of God we will see light at the end of the tunnel.”



The AIG noted that they are prepared to give each and every participant or stakeholder a level ground to exercise a political right and voters to exercise their franchise.



According to Mr Ahmed, “Let anyone try to make mischief, and we will show him he’s a misfit.



“My message to Katsina and Kaduna people is that they should have faith in the system, they should exercise their rights and voters should come out and vote for their chosen candidates.

“While doing that, they should also know that there are certain rights which belong to others, they should equally respect them.



“The police and all other security agencies are ready to protect their rights from their residences, on their way to voting and after voting.”