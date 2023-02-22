We’re not supporting any candidate or party – EU Mission 

By Miftaudeen Raji

The European Union (EU) Mission to Nigeria has restated that the EU Mission is not in Nigeria to support any candidate or political party in the nation’s 2023 general elections.

The Ambassador of the EU Mission, Samuela Isopi, stated this while giving an address at the National Peace Accord signing ceremony in Abuja, on Wednesday.

Isopi noted that the National Peace Accord plays a crucial role in advancing the integrity of the nation’s elections.

She said, “For us at the European Union, we wish to reiterate our impartiality and commitment to our role. We are not here to support any candidate or party. We are here on the invitation of the Nigerian government to support democratic process.

“The EU Election Oservation Mission is deployed on the Nigerian government invitation to oberve the election across the country and give independent assessment and contribution to the continuous deepening of Nigeria’s democracy.

Isopi further said, “The world is watching and Nigerians are hopeful for the process and expect each vote to count. Democracy is under threat in Africa and across the globe.

“In 2015, Nigeria set example for Africa and the world with the peaceful transition of power from one civilian administration to another.

“As the largest democracy on the continent, it’s our hope that Nigeria will continue to lead by example and send a strong message to the world by further consolidating its democracy through a credible, transparent and peaceful election,” she said.

Isopi urged the stakeholders to support President Muhammadu Buhari in fulfilling a credible 2023 elections.

“All political leaders and candidates have a vital role to play in the key responsibility in placing the peace and unity of Nigeria above other interests.

“We call on all candidates tand parties to accept the result of the elections that we hope will be credible and peaceful. We encourage them to use all the legal means to seek redress and contribute to a peaceful transition.”

Noting that everyone has a role to play in lending full support and respecting the fundamental and independent role of Idependent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Isopi noted that security forces have key responsibility in remaining neautral.

“INEC must be neautral in guaranteeing the safety of voters including women, people with disabilities and all vulnerable groups. We all strongly support media freedom. We encourage the judiciary to remain impartial and fair with adjudication of electoral matters,” she said.