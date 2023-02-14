Home » 2023 elections » ‘Valentine’ll live permanently in your homes’, Tinubu greets APC supporters
2023 elections

February 14, 2023

‘Valentine’ll live permanently in your homes’, Tinubu greets APC supporters

By Biodun Busari 

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, offered emotional greetings to his supporters by saying “Happy Valentine’s Day.” 

He also prayed that the party’s loyalists will witness many Valentine’s Day in their families. 

Tinubu made these remarks during his presidential campaign rally in Imo state on Tuesday. 

“APC!!! Imo state! Igbo kwenu!!!! Happy Valentine’s Day. You will remain lovers forever. You will not know sorrow. Valentine will live in your house permanently,” Tinubu said. 

The former Lagos governor promised to turn Imo state to one of the best tourist destinations in the country if elected president on February 25. 

Also at the rally were President Muhammadu Buhari, the governors of Lagos, Imo and Ebonyi states, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Hope Uzodimma and Dave Umahi respectively. 

