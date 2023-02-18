Unknown gunmen kill 3 in AbIa

.

By Ugochukwu Alaribe, UMUAHIA

Three persons suspected to be staff of the Abia State Environmental Protection Agency, ASEPA, have been killed by unknown gunmen in Aba, Abia state.

Vanguard gathered that the incident which happened at Samek junction along Faulks leading to the Ariaria International Market, forced many shop owners to close businesses to avoid police mass arrest.

Sources told Vanguard that the deceased persons who were operating in a commercial shuttle minibus, were illegal revenue agents.

Narrating the incident, a shop owner on Faulks road who pleaded anonymity, said some people dressed on black attire accosted the revenue agents and stabbed them to death.

“We were here selling our goods when some hefty men dressed in black attire approached some people in a small bus and they used either knife or axe to hack them to death and dismembered their body parts.

“At first, it was alleged that those inside the bus where police officers in mufti.

“Another account has it that the said group in the small bus were touts who go after traffic offenders.

“Everywhere went chaotic. People left their shops and ran away as no one could understand what was the issue.

“The killers dressed in black and black. We couldn’t go close to see if there could be any means of identifying any of the said persons.

“The body of the deceased were later evacuated by the police team and other security agents that arrived the scene much later.

Contacted, Police Public Relations Officer ,SP Geoffrey Ogbonna identified the deceased persons as staff of the Abia State Environmental Protection Agency ,ASEPA, said to be on duty in the area.

“They were identified as ASEPA staffers who were on duty in the area in a mini bus.

“They were attacked by men suspected to be cultists, but the name of their cult group is not yet known.

“The people who dressed in black outfits inflicted multiple injuries on their victims with machetes daggers and axes which left one Stanley Ejike and two others whose identities were yet-to-be identified dead.

“It was the ID card found on the body of one of them that disclosed that they were ASEPA staff.

“Before police get to the scene, the suspects have escaped, living the dead body of their victims which have been deposited in the morgue.

“The operational vehicle of the ASEPA staff is being recovered. Investigation into the matter has commenced. People with information that could lead to the arrest of those behind the dastardly act should provide police with other useful information,” the police spokesman said.