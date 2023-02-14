UK to consider Afghan journalists’ relocation bid – lawyer

By Biodun Busari

Eight Afghan journalists who worked for BBC in Afghanistan against Taliban authorities may have their relocation bid to the United Kingdom reconsidered.

The journalists who have been “living in fear” applied to relocate to the the UK but their papers were turned down.

They took legal action against Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and Home Secretary Suella Braverman following the rejection of their allocations.

According to the Independent, their applications, however, may be reconsidered following a ruling by a London High Court.

Mr Justice Lane considered evidence at a recent High Court hearing in London and made a ruling in the journalists’ favour on Monday.

He heard that the eight journalists had worked in “high-profile roles for the BBC and other media agencies” and had made applications under the Government’s Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP).

Erin Alcock, Leigh Day law firm, which represented the journalists, said a decision to reject their applications was found to be made on an “erroneous basis.”

“Our clients are pleased their applications will be reconsidered by the ARAP team,” Alcock said.

“They have been living in fear for over 18 months now, waiting to find out whether they will be relocated to the UK.

“During this time the group have been subjected to threats, torture and attacks on their lives because of their work.”

She added: “This case demonstrates the importance of rigorous decision making, given the serious consequences for the applicants should any errors be made.”