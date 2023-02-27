Ugwuanyi loses senatorial election to LP candidate, Ezea

The Governor of Enugu State and candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has lost the Enugu North Senatorial District election to Okey Ezea, of Labour Party, LP.

In the result announced by the Returning Officer for the 2023 Enugu North Senatorial District Election, Professor Chukwuemeka Ubaka, at the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State, Monday, Ezea polled 104, 492 votes to defeat his closest rival, Gov Ugwuanyi, who got 46, 948 votes.

In the same vein, Chidi Obetta of LP equally won the House of the Representatives election for Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South Federal Constituency.

Obetta polled 50, 881 votes to defeat his closest rival, Vitalis Abba, of PDP.

Equally, Dennis Agbo, of LP won the House of the Representatives election for Igbo-Eze North/Udenu Federal Constituency, beating Simon Atigwe, of PDP.